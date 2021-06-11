Taapsee Pannu reveals that she was not the first choice for ‘Haseen Dillruba’

By IANS
Taapsee Pannu on being casted in Haseen Dillruba
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has revealed that she was not the first choice of the upcoming mystery thriller “Haseen Dillruba”. The actress claims the film came to her after all options were exhausted.

“‘Haseen Dillruba’ was a film I had a very gut feeling about the day I heard the basic idea from (writer) Kanika (Dhillon). Unfortunately, I wasn’t the first choice for the film and it came to me after all their options were exhausted,” Taapsee said.

She calls the film a candy in an actor’s hand. “The good old saying that, if it’s meant for you it will come to you stands true for this case. It’s not just a beautifully written mystery, it has such wonderful characters, which is candy in an actor’s hands,” Taapsee said.

She added: “I am glad I got to experiment with my look and performance with this one because I am definitely not the go-to person for this kind of character conventionally, and we all love to take risks.”

Also read: I Am Not Going To Let Anything Come In Way Of Me Being An Actor: Vidya Balan
Related News

Taapsee Pannu Posts Teaser Of Her Upcoming Movie…

Alleged Rape Charge: Pearl V. Puri Gets Huge Support From TV…

The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, is about a woman whose heart longs to live like the words captured in a novel, but who finds herself entangled in the murder of her husband.

Vikrant calls the film a perfect blend of humour, quirk, revenge and romance. “I hope it surprises the audience as much as it surprised me when I heard it first. It was an enthralling experience shooting for,” he said.

Harshvardhan feels honoured to be in the same frame with some of our “country’s finest talent”.

“Taapsee and Vikrant, have one thing in common I could never make out if they were joking or if they were serious. I always had to look for tiny nuances to understand the pretext,” he added.

“Haseen Dilruba”, directed by “Hasee Toh Phasee”, helmer Vinil Mathew, will be released on Netflix.

You might also like
Entertainment

I am not going to let anything come in way of me being an actor: Vidya Balan

Entertainment

Delhi HC refuses to stay film release based on life of Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment

Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away at 77; PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee…

Entertainment

Sonu Sood announced to set up oxygen plants in 16-18 states across India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.