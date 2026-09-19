Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon, Kailash Kher offer prayers at Lalbaughcha Raja

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Mumbai: Marking Ganesh Chaturthi, Actor Taapsee Pannu visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Saturday to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

She was accompanied by her close friend and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.

Taapsee happily obliged fans’ requests for pictures.

Earlier in the day, singer Kailash Kher was also seen at Lalbaugcha Raja.

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Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival comes to an end with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idol in water.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most iconic public Ganesha idols in Mumbai, drawing over millions of devotees daily during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Established in 1934 by local fishermen and traders, its massive global fame stems from deep-rooted faith, historic significance, and heavy cultural influence.

The primary reason for its immense popularity is the deep belief that this Ganesha is a Navasacha Ganapati, meaning ‘the one who fulfils all wishes’. Devotees truly believe that praying here with sincere devotion ensures their desires are granted.

(Source: ANI)