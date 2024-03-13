Taapsee Pannu dismisses marriage rumour with boyfriend Mathias

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu dismissed marriage rumour with boyfriend Mathias Boe recently and reportedly said – had to kiss many before I found my prince.

The ‘Dunki’ actress, amid rumour of her marriage with longtime partner Mathias Boe, reportedly stated in an interview, I had to kiss many frogs before I found the prince.”

Mathias is a badminton player and the two are in a relationship reportedly for the last ten years.

Taapsee reportedly said that when she got matured and proceeded in her career, she felt that she wanted a mature man. She wanted to be with someone who can provide security and stability she wanted in a relationship.

About her marriage, Pannu cleared that when she decides to make something official, she will do ti on her terms at the right time.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men’s doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.