Swara Bhasker marriage is invalid in Islam, says Islamic scholar

A Chicago-based Islamic scholar, denounced the marriage of Swara and Fahad as "Islamically invalid" since Swara is a "polytheistic woman."

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker announced her marriage with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on February 16, in a court wedding. Wishes started pouring in from her followers and well wishers. However, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar, Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi, denounced the marriage of the actress and Fahad as “Islamically invalid” since Swara is a “polytheistic woman.”

Dr. Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi then cited a Quran verse to support his assertion. The sun also smelt liberal Muslims’ interpretation of the Quran as their theological convenience.

Swara and Fahad’s wedding took place on January 6, 2023, under the special marriage act.

“If #SwaraBhasker is not Muslim and her “supposed” husband is Muslim, this marriage is not Islamically valid. Allah says, do not to marry polytheistic women until they believe. 2:221. If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah,” Dr. Yasir’s tweet read.

RJ Sayema, on the other hand, did not like Mufti’s tweet. He wrote, “Buzz off!” and shared a screenshot of the tweet Mufti had sent. In response to Sayema’s tweet, Mufti Yasir said, “Just spotted an infected with ‘liberalism disease’.” She waved goodbye to the Quran and left. Nevertheless, because of her name, she will be associated with Islam.

However, this debate between the two did not stop there. In another tweet, Sayema questioned Mufti Yasir, ‘Who are you? Someone designated by Allah to judge others? We are not answerable to Allah and only to Allah. To each his own. Till someone asks for your opinion keep it to yourself. Be a good Muslim.’

Swara Bhaskar gave information about marriage with Fahad Ahmed through social media. After this, the information about Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmed’s marriage started going viral on social platform.

