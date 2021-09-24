Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ nominated at International Emmy Awards

New Delhi: The Sushmita Sen-starrer ‘Aarya’ has been nominated at the 49th International Emmy Awards in the ‘Drama Series’ category.

Sushmita said: “It is surreal to know that ‘Aarya’ has been recognised globally amongst the Best Drama series in the world and to be nominated at a platform as prestigious as the International Emmy Awards is phenomenal.”

She added: “I am overwhelmed with the love and faith viewers across the world have put into our labour of love and want to thank each one from the bottom of my heart for the encouragement.”

Helmed by director Ram Madhvani, the Hotstar Specials show succeeded in weaving a narrative around a dynamic woman who gives her all to save her kids and family. It marked the debut of the former beauty queen in the digital space.

Madhvani said: “It’s a feeling of pride and humility and true happiness to have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards. Congratulations to the entire team and cast of Aarya for their immense support, belief, and love. This nomination truly validates the full team’s hard and dedicated work.”

The series on Disney+ Hotstar also stars Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Jayant Kriplani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.

“We are extremely proud and honoured to be nominated at one of the most esteemed global award platforms that recognise creativity, talent and storytelling at its best,” said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Star & Disney India.

The International Emmy Awards are a separate event from the main awards — known as the Primetime Emmy Awards. The International Emmy Awards honour excellence in television programming produced outside the US.

They have been hosted annually by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences since 1973.