Sushmita Sen opens up on her health condition: 95% blockage in artery

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen announced earlier this week that she had experienced a heart attack, the news shocked and worried everyone. In a live Instagram session a few days later, the Aarya actress assured her followers that she is fine. During the session, the actress thanked her doctor and friends who stood by her side and mentioned that she survived a ‘very big’ heart attack.

Sushmita had revealed on March 2 that she suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty in which a stent was inserted. Now while updating about her health through an Instagram live session, she said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery, it was a phase, and it passed”. The actress further put on a bold face and said, “It doesn’t put fear in my heart”.

Sushmita also expressed that she is “overwhelmed” by the love she receives from her followers, fans, and friends. She stated, “My house looks like an Eden’s Garden.”

She also addressed one of the discussions happening on social media these days- whether physical exercise helps people with their health at all. “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘see going to the gym did not help her,’ But that is good. It did help me. I survived a very , ver big heart attack. It was a massive heart attack, I survived because I kept an active lifestyle. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me instead, I now have a feeling of promise to look forwarding to something,” said the actor.

Sushmita Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series “Aarya”. She promised her fans she would resume filming for the web series soon.