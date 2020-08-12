Patna: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s BJP MLA brother Niraj Kumar Babloo has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and sought an apology within 48 hours over his alleged offensive comments on Sushant relations with his father K.K. Singh.

Failing the apology will invite legal action, Babloo has warned Raut.

The MLA’s counsel Virendra Kumar Jha said that the notice has been sent to the Sena leader through email, wherein objections have been raised over the latter’s remarks and a public apology has been sought.

“Raut has told the media that Sushan’t father had married twice, which was the reason the Bollywood actor was unhappy with K.K. Singh. This is completely untrue and baseless. People have been hurt due by this insinuation,” the counsel said.

Niraj Kumar said that earlier too, he had warned of a defamation suit against the Sena leader over his remarks. “If Raut does not apologise publicly within 48 hours, we will file the case,” the BJP leader said.

In the legal notice, Niraj Kumar has said that whatever Raut had said on the issue was baseless and nothing of the sort had happened. Raut was accused of giving the statement under political duress or that he had been misled by someone into doing so.

“Hence, you are given a chance to express regret or apologise without delay as anyone can commit a mistake,” the notice read.