Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be released today, know when, how and where you will be able to watch the film

Bollywood’s late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is going to release today. This is an emotional moment for all the fans, family and cast of Sushant Singh Rajput. From 7.30 pm today, this film can be seen on OTT platforms.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s film ‘Dil Bechara’ has become one of this year’s most machved films. The trailer of the film was released on YouTube on July 6. After which this trailer was seen by crores of people and it became Sushant’s most viewed trailer out of all the films so far.

When and where will you be able to watch the film

The fans of Sushant Singh Rajput’s film are eagerly waiting, then we tell you when and where you can watch this film. You will be able to watch Dil Bechara on Disney + Hotstar from today i.e. July 24 at 7.30 pm. Hotstar has freed the film keeping in mind the feelings of the fans. Which means that even if the viewers are not premium members of Hotstar, they will still be able to watch it.

Dil Bechara release was postponed due to lockdown

Sanjana is debuting with this film. The film was stalled for a long time. The film was scheduled to be released in theaters this year, but was stopped due to the lockdown caused by the corona virus, but is being digitally released after the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about the trailer of the film, in this film Sanjana is in the role of a girl who is dying. She has cancer. The girl is young, in her life a boy whose character Sushant is playing, who inspires her to live. ‘Dil Bechara’ is the official Hindi remake of the 2012 Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’.

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Adapted from: The Fault in Our Stars

Production company: Fox Star Studios

Music director: A. R. Rahman

Cast

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi

Saif Ali Khan

Sahil Vaid

Javed Jaffrey

Milind Gunaji

Saurav Khurana