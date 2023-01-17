Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge dies 3 years after actor’s death

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's dog, Fudge has passed away today. He was a black Labrador. The news was shared by his sister.

By Rachna 0
Image credit- Twitter/Priyanka Singh

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s beloved dog Fudge has passed away. The actor’s sister took to Twitter to share the heart-breaking news early on Tuesday morning. Sharing pictures of the pet dog with the late actor, Priyanka wrote, “So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken.”

Sushant’s fans took to the thread of the tweet and offered their condolences to their family on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog. A fan wrote, “I’m so sorry di, sending you to love It’s absolutely heartbreaking for us. They are reunited now in heaven. And I knew, dogs don’t last forever after their owner is gone. Fudge.”

“Di, can’t explain how devastated I’m. This news once again shattered my heart into million pieces. Anyone/ Anything related to Sushant is very close to my heart. All I can say my Sona Di, stay strong though this loss is inconsolable. I’m speechless and heartbroken. Miss u Fudge,” tweeted another.

Some fans of the Chhichhore star also shared pictures and videos of Sushant with his dog to pay their tributes.

