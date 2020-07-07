Mumbai: Undoubtedly, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a huge void in the hearts of his millions of fans who are yet to accept his demise even three weeks after his death. Their love and respect for the supremely talented actor is now seen as they have helped his last film Dil Bechara’s trailer to set a unique record.

According to a YouTube channel AKB Media, which has 1.62M subscribers, ‘Dil Bechara’ created the record of getting the fastest 1 lakh likes in YouTube. It has beaten all the films of the so called Bollywood superstars – Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Here is the details.

Likewise, another YouTube channel Music Styles with 673K subscribers claimed that Dil Bechara became the second Indian film to get the fasted 1 M likes after South Indian film Bigil. Below is the details record (10 trailers to get fasted 1 Million likes)

Tags of Hindustan: 72 hours and 5 minutes

Bharat: 56 hours and 20 minutes

Baaghi-3: 20 hours and 5 minutes

Dabangg-3: 19 hours and 40 minutes

Zero: 18 hours and 50 minutes

Sooryavanshi: 18 hours and 10 minutes

Viswasam: 7 hours and 30 minutes

Sarkar: 5 hours and 40 minutes

Dil Bechara: 1 hours and 37 minutes

Bigil: 1 hour

According to India TV, Dil Bechara trailer has earned 4.4 million likes at the time of writing and more than 21 million views on YouTube. On the other hand, Avengers Endgame’s first and second trailers have 3.2 and 2.9 million likes respectively. Sushant’s otherworldly charm and innocent acting have worked its magic yet again. The trailer crossed 5 million views within one hour of the release itself.

Within 17 hours, ‘Dil Bechara’ has been viewed by 21,604,763 people and got 4.6M likes. And Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans whom they have started calling as ‘Dead-Yet-Living’ legend of Bollywood industry expect that it will become the most viewed trailer.

The Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.