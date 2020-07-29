Bhubaneswar: There has been record-breaking viewership of ‘Dil Bechara’ the last movie of Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was released on the Over the top (OTT) platform Disney+Hotstar.

An independent tracking firm suggests that the film was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release. Dil Bechara is the last film of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

The actor died on June 14, before it had been announced that the film would release only on Disney+Hotstar, and not in the movie theaters. The film has been compared to Anand (1971) and Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978) for its heart-touching content.

Netflix announced that Extraction, the Chris Hemsworth action film, had broken the platform’s record for the most-watched original film. It raked in 99 million views, but over a month.

Game of Thrones, meanwhile, registered an average viewership of 44 million per episode during its final season.