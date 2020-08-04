It is about two months that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but mystery behind his death has not yet been resolved. However, it has become clear in his postmortem report that Sushant has committed suicide, but neither his family nor fans and followers including celebrities are willing to accept the actor’s fans.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father has registered an FIR against actor’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. According to reports, Sushant had searched the name of his ex-manager Disha Salian, who died a few days before Sushant’s death. With this, Sushant searched his name and searched for some mental illnesses. According to media reports, the mental illnesses that Sushant had searched for are Bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, painless death.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sushant Singh died in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra on 14 June. Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are investigating his death case. However, since the Bihar police was involved in Sushant’s suicide case, the case is getting increasingly interesting. Allegations are being made that the Mumbai Police is not fully supporting the Bihar Police in the investigation. In the midst of these allegations, Mumbai Police Chief Commissioner Param Bir Singh has issued a big statement. He has questioned the jurisdiction of Bihar Police for investigation in Mumbai. He has also ruled out the possibility of any political party or leader being involved in the case.