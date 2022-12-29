Shocking: Sushant Singh Rajput had injuries, claims Cooper Hospital staff members

Roopkumar Shah, an autopsy staff member at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has made a new and shocking claim in connection with the actor’s death, which again casts doubt on Sushant’s cause of death.

Recently, in an exchange with India Today, Roopkumar Shah talked more about the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. He told the publication, “He had injuries, and his bones were also fractured.” I tried to inform my seniors, but they did not listen and asked me to mind my own business.” When asked who the doctor in charge was, the attendant added, “I was a part of the autopsy team, but I don’t remember who was heading the autopsy team then.”

He also spoke about his failure to disclose the incident in 2020, saying he did not speak out when the incident occurred because he did not trust the government of Uddav Thackeray in Maharashtra. “I am ready to record my statement in front of the agencies now. I don’t care for my safety, but Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice,” Shah said.

Since SSR’s death, his fans have been trending #JusticeForSSR on Twitter every day. Not only his fans, but also his sisters and close friends were waiting for justice to be served. With these statements hitting the headlines, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family are seeking justice again.