Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Karamjeet Singh Anand And Seven Others In Drug Probe

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers including Karamjeet Singh Anand, after raids across multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB conducted multiple raids across Mumbai and Goa and arrested seven persons in connection with the drug case . The raids were led by Sameer Wankhede.

According to reports from India Today, among the arrested drug peddlers were Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, Ankush Arenja, and Chris Costa and others.

The NCB recovered Ganja and Charas from Karamjeet.

NCB arrested Dywan from Dadar (West) Mumbai and seized 500 grams of Ganja from him.

The NCB is expected to arrest more people in the upcoming days.

Karamjeet had allegedly supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput through his cook Dipesh and manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.