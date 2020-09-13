Karamjeet Singh Anand arrest

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Arrests Karamjeet Singh Anand And Seven Others In Drug Probe

By IANS

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers including Karamjeet Singh Anand, after raids across multiple locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug link in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The NCB conducted multiple raids across Mumbai and Goa and arrested seven persons in connection with the drug case . The raids were led by Sameer Wankhede.

According to reports from India Today, among the arrested drug peddlers were Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, Ankush Arenja, and Chris Costa and others.

Related News

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty appears before NCB again

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty is ready for…

SSR case: NCB summons Rhea for questioning in drug case

Sushant Singh death: Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh…

The NCB recovered Ganja and Charas from Karamjeet.

NCB arrested Dywan from Dadar (West) Mumbai and seized 500 grams of Ganja from him.

The NCB is expected to arrest more people in the upcoming days.

Karamjeet had allegedly supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput through his cook Dipesh and manager Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

You might also like
Entertainment

Don’t have money to rebuild office, will keep it ravaged as a symbol of a…

Entertainment

Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal’s Son Aditya Paudwal Dies Of Kidney Failure

Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty’s big revelation about drug case; names several Bollywood stars

Entertainment

Sona Mohapatra Talks About Ways To Smash Patriarchy In Bollywood

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7