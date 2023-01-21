Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Sister Shweta Posts Unseen Pic of actor

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, shocking everyone. On January 21, it will be the 37th birthday anniversary of the late actor who tragically left the world. Today her sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned a moving note to her late brother on what would have been his birthday.

She posted an unreleased photo of the late actor with her children on her Instagram account. The image shows Shweta’s daughter kissing Sushant on the cheek, and his nephew can also be seen.

Sharing the adorable throwback, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday, mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai… Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.” (sic).

Sushant passed away when he was 34 years old. His untimely death occurred in his Bandra home, and the cause of death was determined to be suicide. The case is still pending. His final appearance was in the movie “Dil Bechara,” which was made in Sushant’s honour after he passed away.