Sushant Singh Rajput Bandra’s flat finally finds new tenants, nearly three years after his death at Rs 5 lakh per month

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, shocking everyone. The apartment where the actor passed away has reportedly been locked since his death in 2020. After being vacant for nearly three years now it is likely that the apartment in the prime location might get new tenants.

As per reports, the sea-facing 4BHK duplex house in Mont Blanc Apartment is going to be occupied soon. According to the latest information, the property manager is currently in final negotiations with the potential new renters. The house is allegedly being rented for Rs 5 lakh per month.The spacious house is located on Carter Road in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Rafique Merchant said last month that they were having trouble finding a new tenant for the residence in an interview with Bollywood Hunagama. The broker disclosed that the NRI owner of the apartment was no longer ready to rent out his space to Bollywood stars. They are currently seeking a corporate individual as a tenant.

It scares people to move into this apartment. Prospective tenants would refuse to even see the apartment once they knew that it was the one where the actor died. At least some people have visited the apartment since word of his death became stale.However, the merchant told the publication last month that the deal is not finalised yet.

In December 2019, Sushant leased the sixth-floor apartment for three years. He was then making a monthly rent payment of Rs. 4.51 lakh. The property, which is 2500 square feet in size and contains four bedrooms, an attached bathroom, and a patio, belonged to the late actor and his pals.