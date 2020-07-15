Mumbai: Ahead of the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara”, director Mukesh Chhabra took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scene video from the shoot of “Taare ginn”, a romantic number in the film.

In the clip, we see Mukesh sitting behind Sushant on a bike. Moments later, he is seen explaining the scene to Sushant that Sanjana Sanghi (lead actress of the film) will be sitting behind him on the bike. The video concludes with Sushant following Mukesh’s instructions and giving the shot.



” ‘Taare gin’. The song of love is made with love, just give love only. Both of them look very cute,” Mukesh captioned the video.



Reacting to the post, a slew of celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Wahi and Nupur Sanon, commented heart emojis on it.

“This is too lovely,” Sophie Choudry wrote.

Dil Bechara” is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault in our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The film gets a digitasl release on July 24.

(Inputs from IANS)