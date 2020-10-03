New Delhi: The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has “hinted” that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday.

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of ‘poisoning’ and ‘strangling’ made by the actor’s family and their lawyer.

The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.

The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.

On September 28, CBI spokesperson in a statement said that the agency is conducting a professional investigation into the death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. His family members raised suspicion of Sushant having been murdered.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor’s father K.K. Singh.

The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.

The CBI grilled Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff — Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.

(With inputs from IANS)