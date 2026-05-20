Suriya’s starrer Karuppu Box Office collection gains Rs 161 crore on Day 5

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu continues its strong run at the box office, earns Rs 161 crore globally.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil fantasy action drama has earned Rs 12.75 crore net in India with 6,093 shows on its fifth day.

The film has also entered Rs 100 crore domestically with India gross collections standing at Rs 111.28 crore and India net at Rs 96.10 crore, making the film cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film Karuppu marks the biggest box office performance of Suriya’s career, and it is only in its first week.

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On Tuesday, the film earned over Rs 14.3 crore net across India on its fourth day. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting around Rs 12.1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.2 crore to the tally.

The film also witnessed decent theatre occupancy on Monday. Tamil shows recorded around 46 percent occupancy, while the Telugu version registered nearly 25 percent.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and features several actors in supporting roles alongside the lead cast.