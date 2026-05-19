Suriya’s Karuppu box office collection Day 4, closer to Rs 150 crore mark worldwide

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu continues its strong run at the box office, moving closer to the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama has maintained steady collections even after the opening weekend.

As per reports, the film earned over Rs 14.3 crore net across India on its fourth day. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting around Rs 12.1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.2 crore to the tally. Despite the usual weekday slowdown, the film managed to draw audiences to theatres across several regions.

With the latest figures, the movie’s total India net collection has climbed to Rs 82.3 crore. Its domestic gross collection now stands at nearly Rs 95.3 crore, putting the film within touching distance of the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

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The film also witnessed decent theatre occupancy on Monday. Tamil shows recorded around 46 percent occupancy, while the Telugu version registered nearly 25 percent.

Overseas too, the film has been performing well. On May 18 alone, it reportedly collected around Rs 4 crore internationally, taking its overseas gross earnings to Rs 46 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection of Karuppu has touched approximately Rs 141.3 crore.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and features several actors in supporting roles alongside the lead cast.

Also read: Karuppu Crosses Rs 120 Crore Worldwide In Just Three Days