Suriya-starrer Karuppu Box Office collection sees drop on Day 13

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has saw drop in earning on its 13th day of the box office collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu collected Rs 1.57 crore from 2,273 shows.

The total India net collections are reported as Rs 156.32 crore and the total India gross collections are stands at Rs 181 crore.

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The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 crore from 1,542 shows and the Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 35 lakh from 731 shows.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features several actors apart from Suriya that includes Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in important roles.