Suriya-starrer Karuppu Box Office collection maintains momentum on Day 7

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has maintains momentum even on its 7th day of the box office collection even on weekdays. The film completed its seven days in theatres.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu has earned Rs 8.3 crore from 5,140 shows.

The total gross collections of India stands at Rs 132.05 crore, and the total India net collections as Rs 114.05 crore. The film overseas collected Rs 3 crore taking the international gross to Rs 57 crore and the total worldwide gross to Rs 189.05 crore.

The Tamil version has collected Rs 7 crore from 3,599 and the Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 1.3 crore from 1,541 shows. In both the languages the occupancy was 35 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

The film Karuppu marks the biggest box office performance of Suriya’s career, and it is only in its first week.

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On the sixth day, Thursday the film collected Rs 10.3 crore net in India with 6,194 shows. Tamil language screening contributed a total of Rs 8.55 crore and Telugu puts in Rs 1.75 crore to the total earning of the day.

On Wednesday, reportedly the fifth day the film has earned Rs 12.75 crore net in India with 6,093 shows.

On Tuesday, the film earned over Rs 14.3 crore net across India on its fourth day. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting around Rs 12.1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.2 crore to the tally.

The film also witnessed decent theatre occupancy on Monday. Tamil shows recorded around 46 percent occupancy, while the Telugu version registered nearly 25 percent.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features several actors apart from Suriya that includes Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in important roles.