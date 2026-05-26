Suriya-starrer Karuppu Box Office collection experiences fall on Day 12

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has experiences fall in earning on its 12th day of the box office collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu has earned Rs 1.57 crore from 2,273 shows. The films gross collection is reported as Rs 181 crore, and the total India net collections are valued as Rs 156.32 crore.

On day 11, the film collected a total of Rs 68 crore gross from the overseas market taking the worldwide collection to Rs 247.15 crore.

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The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.22 crore from 1,542 shows and the Telugu version of the film has collected Rs 35 lakh from 731 shows. In both the languages the occupancy was 21 per cent and 18 per cent respectively.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features several actors apart from Suriya that includes Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in important roles.