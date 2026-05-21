Suriya-starrer Karuppu Box Office collection Day 6, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

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Mumbai: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has crossed Rs 100 crore mark t the domestic box office and continues to perform strongly even on its 6th day of the box office collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil fantasy action drama Karuppu has earned Rs 10.3 crore net in India with 6,194 shows on its sixth day. Tamil language screening contributed a total of Rs 8.55 crore and Telugu puts in Rs 1.75 crore to the total earning of the day.

The film, Karuppu’s total India net collection has stands at Rs 105.35 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 121.96 crore.

Coming to the overseas collection, it reportedly gained Rs 3 crore making the international gross stand at Rs. 5 crore. This makes the worldwide gross collection at Rs. 175.96 crore.

The film Karuppu marks the biggest box office performance of Suriya’s career, and it is only in its first week.

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On Wednesday, has earned Rs 12.75 crore net in India with 6,093 shows on its fifth day.

On Tuesday, the film earned over Rs 14.3 crore net across India on its fourth day. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, collecting around Rs 12.1 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.2 crore to the tally.

The film also witnessed decent theatre occupancy on Monday. Tamil shows recorded around 46 percent occupancy, while the Telugu version registered nearly 25 percent.

Released on May 15, the film has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features several actors apart from Suriya that includes Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam and Swasika in important roles.