Suraj Nambiar addresses separation from Mouni Roy, denies alimony and third-party rumours

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Mumbai: Suraj Nambiar has publicly addressed speculation surrounding his separation from actor Mouni Roy, strongly denying rumours of alimony disputes and third-party involvement while accusing sections of the media of spreading “deliberate misinformation.”

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Nambiar said recent reports about the couple’s separation were “absolutely malicious” and misrepresented the nature of their split.

“Reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious,” Nambiar wrote, adding, “Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He further clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and amicable.

“Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other’s wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone,” he added.

Nambiar also criticised public commentary involving individuals unrelated to the situation, urging restraint from both social media users and media organisations.

“I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this,” he wrote.

Nambiar said both he and Roy had handled the separation with “dignity” and expected the same from those reporting on their personal lives.

The statement concluded with sharp criticism of unverified reporting.

“Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair,” Nambiar said, adding, “I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

Reiterating that the couple’s earlier joint statement “said everything that needed to be said,” he requested privacy moving forward and asked the public to “allow both of us the space to move forward in peace.”

Earlier, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had jointly announced their separation through a formal social media statement, saying they had mutually decided to “part ways” after “thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities.”

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“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” the statement read.

The note further clarified that the decision had been made mutually and without conflict.

“After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the couple added.

Roy also shared a personal appeal requesting privacy.

“Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity and not give out any false stories about me or Suraj. Expecting all of you to give us privacy in these hard times,” she wrote.

The separation announcement came a day after rumours regarding trouble in the couple’s marriage surfaced online. On May 13, Roy had addressed the speculation through Instagram Stories, urging media platforms not to spread “false narratives.”

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in Goa in January 2022 in ceremonies held according to Bengali and South Indian traditions.

Over the years, the couple frequently shared moments from their personal life, including vacations and celebrations, on social media.

Roy is known for television shows including ‘Kasturi’, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Naagin’. She has also appeared in reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye 6’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’ and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’.

Apart from television, she has featured in films including ‘Gold’, ‘Made in China’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’. Most recently, she was seen hosting ‘Temptation Island India.’

(ANI)