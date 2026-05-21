Supyarde Singh launches ‘Anant Drishti Production’

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Mumbai : Actor Supyarde Singh has launched her production house, Anant Drishti Production Private Limited, based in Andheri, Mumbai.

The move marks her transition from actor to producer to back story-driven films with a strong emotional and social connect.

Under her new banner, Supyarde is developing a feature film centred on a social issue.

She will also play the lead role in the project, which brings together director Sanjay Shastri and cinematographer Ajay Pal Singh.

Sanjay Shastri, who comes from a theatre background, has directed over 25 plays, six award-winning short films, and two web series that are currently in production. Ajay Pal Singh has worked on more than 85 commercial advertisements, and one of his recent film projects is expected to be released on Netflix.

The upcoming film from Anant Drishti Production Private Limited will feature Supyarde Singh, Chandan Roy, and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles.

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The supporting cast includes Akhilendra Mishra, Pramod Pathak, Mukesh Bhatt, Kumar Saurabh, and Tulika Banerjee, all of whom will play key roles in the film.

Supyarde began her acting career with the critically acclaimed film ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’, directed by Mani Ratnam, with music by A R Rahman.

She played the role of Varsha, a performance that drew attention for its emotional depth. The film later received two honours at the 65th National Film Awards.

She later appeared in Telugu films including Cheppina Evaru Nammaru’ and ‘Lingoccha – The Game of Love’, where her portrayal of Noorjahan was noted for its layered characterisation. She also featured in the Hindi web series ‘I Love Us’ season 2.

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(ANI)