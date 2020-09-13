Support for Kangana Ranaut pours in: ‘Manikarnika’ saree with special message comes to market

Ahmedabad: As dispute between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is increasing day by day, support has started to pour-in for the actress.

A Surat-based businessman has extended his support for Kangna in a very unique way. He has launched fancy crepe sarees of Kangana’s film Manikarnika prints.

At the same time, along with the picture of the film, the saree also has a message which read, “Alia Supporting Power of Women, We Salute to Kangana.”

If reports are to be believed, a lot of online orders are also being received to buy Kangana’s saree.

सूरत:@KanganaTeam को कुछ अलग ही तरीक़े से समर्थन।

कपड़ा कारोबारी ने I Support Kangana Ranaut,झांसी की रानी के नाम से बनाई साड़ियां।

उत्पादक के मुताबिक अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ कंगना के स्टैंड की सराहना करने की यह एक कोशिश।

ऑनलाइन साड़ियों का जबरदस्त ऑर्डर मिलने का उत्पादकों का दावा। pic.twitter.com/ePudhCi4Ha — Janak Dave (@dave_janak) September 12, 2020

It is worthwhile to mention here that ever since she has been cornered by the Shiv Sena leaders, worker and Maharashtra government, fans and people from different walks of lives are supporting Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office alleging that it was constructed illegally.