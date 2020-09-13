Kangana Ranaut sari

Support for Kangana Ranaut pours in: ‘Manikarnika’ saree with special message comes to market

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ahmedabad: As dispute between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government is increasing day by day, support has started to pour-in for the actress.

A Surat-based businessman has extended his support for Kangna in a very unique way. He has launched fancy crepe sarees of Kangana’s film Manikarnika prints.

At the same time, along with the picture of the film, the saree also has a message which read, “Alia Supporting Power of Women, We Salute to Kangana.”

If reports are to be believed, a lot of online orders are also being received to buy Kangana’s saree.

Related News

Video of Kangana Ranaut admitting “main drug addict…

Don’t have money to rebuild office, will keep it…

Retired Navy officer attacked by Shiv Sena Workers for…

BMC bulldozes Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai

It is worthwhile to mention here that ever since she has been cornered by the Shiv Sena leaders, worker and Maharashtra government, fans and people from different walks of lives are supporting Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office alleging that it was constructed illegally.

You might also like
Entertainment

When ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans accidentally posts his nude photo

State

Pay attention! Make this update in Aadhaar Card if your children are already 5 and 15…

State

Apart from credit score, keep these things in mind for loan approval, otherwise…

Nation

Sonu Sood announces scholarship for higher education: Details here to apply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7