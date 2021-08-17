Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty returns to set, gets emotional on receiving warm welcome

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been making headlines recently due to her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in the adult film case. In context to which she also took a break from judging the television reality show Super Dancer 4.

However, the Bollywood celebrity is reported to be making her comeback in the show after three weeks of absence. She had been keeping a low profile ever since Kundra’s arrest.

According to the sources, Shilpa will be shooting for the episode on Tuesday, which will air on Sony TV this weekend.

Ranjeet Thakur, producer of the show, without revealing many details, confirmed Shilpa’s presence in the set to indianexpress.com, adding, “She is our judge and she is here to stay.”

Sources from the set revealed how the whole team of the dance reality show has been keen to get back the star but respected her decision of needing her own time. “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional in the morning,” the source added.

Shilpa’s Co-judge Anurag Basu said to the Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai (it’s very difficult). Shilpa is dear to us.”