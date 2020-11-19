sunny leone stuns in little glittery black dress
Photo: The Indian Express

Sunny Leone Stuns In Little Glittery Black Dress

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone makes a killer style statement in a glittery little black number in her latest social media post.

In the Instagram picture, Sunny matches her LBD with a bright blue jacket. She completes the impact leaving her hair open and casually holding her stilettos in one hand as she walks barefoot. She gives a smile away from the camera for impact.

“Headed to work? Headed to buy groceries?? Or just going for a stroll?? Hmmmm….” she teased in the caption.

sunny leone stuns in little glittery black dress
Pic Credit: IANS

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and has resumed work, though she hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Files Rs 500Cr Defamation Suit Against YouTuber For Linking Him To…

Entertainment

Salman Khan Isolates Himself After His Staff Test COVID Positive

Entertainment

Bajrangi Bhaijaan Child Star Harshaali Unrecognisable In Bhai Dooj And Diwali Pics

Nation

Actor-Politician Khushbu Sundar Meets With An Accident On Way To BJP’s ‘Vel Yatra’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.