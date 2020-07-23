Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone. (Photo: Durga Chakravarty/IANS)

Sunny Leone is back to ‘boring home gym’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone is not quite excited about working out in her home gym. She described the idea as boring.

Sunny shared a black-and-white video on Instagram where is seen working out on a stationary cycle.

“All gyms have closed again! So back to the boring home gym! Just when we felt things might return to a little normalcy. NOPE!!! As you can see my level of excitement is soooo high! Lol but better this then getting COVID,” Sunny captioned the video.

The actress recently shared a post, which was all about dancing. In the boomerang video, she could be seen with a group of dancers. Keeping in mind Covid-19 guidelines, all the dancers wear masks, except Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

#Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Subramanian Swamy and others join…

Entertainment

‘Dil Bechara’ to premiere on Friday at 7.30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela gained 7 kilos for ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’

Entertainment

Anubhav Sinha declares: ‘I hereby resign from Bollywood’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.