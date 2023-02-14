Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ motion poster unveiled

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Gadar 2’ unveiled the poster of iconic Indian blockbuster ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, on Valentine’s Day.

Titled ‘Gadar 2 – The Katha Continues’, the motion poster shows Sunny’s character Tara Singh and Ameesha’s Sakeena looking at each other with the iconic ‘Udja Kale Kawan’ song playing in the background.

Sharing the second poster, Sunny deol wrote, “Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again #gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023.”

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, is the continuation of the first part but the story takes a 20-year leap. The conflict of Gadar 2 is reportedly said to unfold around the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Actor Sunny Deol stated: “‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’ has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn’t just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his family and love. Collaborating with the team after 22 years was a creatively enriching experience.”

The movie is produced by Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios. It is slated for August 11, 2023, release worldwide.

(Inputs from IANS)