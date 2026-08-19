Sunita Ahuja visits Bandra family court with son Yashvardhan amid marriage speculation

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Mumbai: Sunita Ahuja was spotted at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai accompanied by her son Yashvardhan Ahuja on Wednesday.

Sunita’s visit to the court comes when discussions of her marriage to actor Govinda had again gained controversy. The recent comments by Sunita on her marriage with the actor have become the reason for the discussions.

As per reports, Sunita left the family court with son Yashvardhan and their advocate.

Photographers surrounded them as she made her way to her car. Speaking about her visit to the family court when photographers asked her about the reason she sarcastically replied, “Birthday manane aaye hai (We came to celebrate birthday).”

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Although nothing further is known of why Sunita and Yashvardhan reached the family court, her visit comes only days after Sunita began speaking about her married life with Govinda and the personal issues faced in their marriage.

Moreover, the photographs of Govinda with Komal Rani Swarnkar had been doing the rounds on the internet where her marriage with Govinda seemed to have an influence with him.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987 and have been together for more than four decades.

Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja are their children, along with a daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.