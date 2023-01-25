Suniel Shetty shares heart touching note for Athiya and KL Rahul post wedding

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently posted a picture of his daughter Athiya and her husband, cricketer K.L. Rahul, from their wedding, which took place on January 23 at his farmhouse in Khandala.

He wrote in the caption, “A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust … congratulations and Godbless my bachchas @athiyashetty @klrahul.”

Reacting to Suniel’s post, Athiya commented, “Love you dropping a red heart emoji.”

Suniel’s friends from the fraternity also congratulated him for his daughter’s wedding.

Sonu Sood commented, “Congratulations annaaaaaa,” and pasted lots of heart-eyes emoticons too, while Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Athiya and K.L. Rahul first met through a mutual friend and instantly got along. Sparks flew and the two started dating but kept their personal lives private.

Fans finally got a whiff of their romance when designer Vikram Phadnis teased Athiya about the same on social media.

He wrote, “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ….. Kuala Lumpur (sic).” Following this, Athiya said it was ‘time to block’ him.

(Inputs from IANS)