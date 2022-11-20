Suniel Shetty confirms daughter Athiya’s wedding to cricketer KL Rahul; says ‘Jaldi Hogi’

Rachna
Mumbai :Indian Cricketer KL Rahul with Bollywood Actress Athiya Shetty during special screening of Upcoming Film "Tadap"at BKC in Mumbai on Wednesday Night December 01,2021,(PHOTO:IANS)

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding rumour have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Speculation is that the duo will soon be tying the sacred knot. Recently, the actress’ father and actor Suniel Shetty confirmed the same at an event.

During the launch event of Suniel Shetty’s recent web show ‘Dharavi Bank’, the 61-year-old actor was asked when is Athiya getting married to Rahul, especially now that the World Cup schedule has been wrapped. To this the Hera Pheri actor replied, “Jaldi Hogi” reaffirming the news.

Earlier, while talking about the couple, Suniel revealed that both Rahul and Athiya are too busy with their work commitments to get married. He mentioned that the cricketer has multiple tours and weddings don’t happen in a day.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for years now, and recently they also moved in together. The duo made their relationship public at the premiere of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film, Tadap, in 2021.

