Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya-Rahul’s wedding; says “Kal Leke Atta Hun Mai Bachcho Ko”

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding speculations have been going around for some time now. However, an official announcement from the stars was still awaited. Now, ahead of the celebrations, Suniel Shetty was spotted outside his Khandala farmhouse, on Sunday. It seems like the rumours are true as the veteran actor said something very obvious during his conversations with the paps.

In a video seen on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s account, Suniel is seen getting out of his car and walking up to the paparazzi.

He is heard telling them: “Aa rahe hain hum log. Kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko.”

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony will be taking place on Monday and will be a family affair.

Athiya and Rahul have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The two have never officially admitted to dating, however, they have been spotted together many times.

