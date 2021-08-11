‘Suicide Squad’ star Margot Robbie to join Wes Anderson’s next flick

The ‘Suicide Squad’ fame Margot Robbie won millions of hearts through her role as Harley Quinn. While she received a lot of appreciation from the viewers, her fans have been eagerly waiting to see her play different roles.

In recent news, Margot is known to have joined Wes Anderson for his next film. The exact nature of her role is unclear along with the title of the movie.

The untitled film is written and directed by Anderson, marking Margot’s first debut under his production. The movie is scheduled to begin shooting in Spain by the end of this month. The cast includes Adrien Brody, Bill Muray, and Tilda Swinton. Along with them, Tom Hanks can be seen in one of the main roles.

According to sources, Robbie’s role is believed to be of a supporting cast, although plot details are unknown.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress is currently filming Babylon, Damien Chazelle’s ode to 1920s Hollywood alongside ex-co-star Brad Pitt. Apart from that, she has also wrapped production on an untitled feature from David O. Russell.

Her production house LuckyChap banner also has Barbie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig, lined up next in her list.