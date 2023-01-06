Suhana khan and Agastya Nanda dating: He introduced her as his partner to his family

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda appear to be the newest pair in B-town. Since forever, there have been numerous rumours that have hinted at their romance. However, the rumours appear to be true, and the two are currently engaged in a committed relationship.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are reportedly dating, according to a source from the “Archies” film. Moving on, the insider claimed that at the Christmas brunch, hosted by the Kapoor family, Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all of his family members.

According to reports, sparks flew between the two on the set of the Zoya Akhtar movie. The source added that despite the fact that the couple is frequently spotted together, they are not attempting to conceal their relationship. Additionally, they will undoubtedly not make it official anytime soon. Adding that Agastya’s mom, Shweta Bachchan, really likes Suhana and approves of the relationship.

On Instagram, Shweta and Suhana are frequently seen commenting on each other’s posts. Even Agathya’s sister, Navya Naveli-Nanda, who is said to be dating Shiddhant Chaturvedi, has a close relationship with Suhana. They were frequently seen together. Even at Bollywood parties, the couple has a great time together.