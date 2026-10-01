‘Stree 3’ set for 2028 release, Dinesh Vijan confirms

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Mumbai: Fans of the Stree franchise will have to wait longer for the third instalment, with producer Dinesh Vijan confirming that ‘Stree 3’ will now be released in 2028.

The film was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 13, 2027.

The delay is linked to director Amar Kaushik’s commitment to ‘Mahavatar’, Maddock Films’ upcoming mythological drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Bhagwan Parshuram.

Vijan said Kaushik is expected to begin shooting Mahavatar in early 2027 and finish by June, after which work on Stree 3 will begin towards the end of the year.

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Vijan revealed that the script for Stree 3 has already been completed but kept the storyline under wraps.

He teased that the film will retain the elements audiences have loved in the franchise while taking the story in an unexpected direction.

Vijan also suggested that the film could target an Independence Day or Christmas release window in 2028, although an exact date has not been announced.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to return for the third chapter.