‘Starry’ Picture In Face Mask Posted By Kareena Kapoor On Instagram

By IANS
0 27

Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just ventured into the digital world, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask.

Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

“Such a star… I mean the mask,” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo sharing website.

Related News

Did Armaan Malik just delete his Insta account?

Tara Sutaria Joins Cast Of Ek Villain 2 After John Abhraham

Kunal Kemmu plays Holi after 12 years

Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaz Gill will always be my friend

On the acting front, Kareena currently awaits the release of “Angrezi Medium”, which also stars Irrfan Khan.

“Angrezi Medium” is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy “Hindi Medium” that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.

You might also like
Entertainment

Did Armaan Malik just delete his Insta account?

Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Joins Cast Of Ek Villain 2 After John Abhraham

Entertainment

Kunal Kemmu plays Holi after 12 years

Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaz Gill will always be my friend

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.