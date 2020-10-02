Mumbai: In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the actor’s mysterious death, may add Section 302 of the IPC (Murder) in the case. This news came after the AIIMS submitted its medico-legal report on September 28.

However, no official confirmation has been made in this matter yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was also seen posting about the news in her social media page.

Shweta wrote, ‘CBI is going to register a case under section 302, great news with #Revolution4SSR hashtag in her tweet.

CBI to file a case under SECTION 302 what a great news!! #Revolution4SSR https://t.co/d6AT1Z0E3L — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

‘We trust the CBI, we are just an inch away from the truth! The day ahead is important… we may get some good news. Very hopeful I know that God is definitely with us. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR are you with us?’, she also added in another tweet.