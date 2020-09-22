Rhea Chakraborty judicial custody extended
Photo credit: Times Now

SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till October 6.

Shortly afterwards she and her brother Showik’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

“Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal,” said Maneshinde.

Related News

NCB Summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager Shruti…

Rhea Chakraborty’s big revelation about drug case; names…

CBI Questions Rhea’s Father, Cornerstone CEO,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Not…

The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing this afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day’s custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Marathi Actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar Dies Of COVID-19

Entertainment

SSR Case: NCB Summons Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash In Drug Probe

State

Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank statement reveals possibility of a mess of Rs 51…

Entertainment

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Likely To Be Summoned By NCB In SSR Drug Case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7