SRK’s pics from ‘Dunki’ set in Budapest goes viral

Mumbai: A photograph of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the sets of Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ in Budapest has been leaked on social media and gone viral.

The 56-year-old superstar’s fan club shared his BTS pictures from the sets, showing him looking dapper in an all-black ensemble, engaged in a conversation with the director, even as the rest of the crew mill around them.

‘Dunki’, which is slated to be released in theatres on December 22, 2023, and is being billed as an “emotional romantic comedy”, is said to be about a Punjabi boy who emigrates to Canada.

Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

The star will also be seen in ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and he has a film also lined up with Tamil director Atlee titled ‘Jawan’.

