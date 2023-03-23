Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

SRK praises ‘chota Pathaan’ as he dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his "cutest fan," Irfan Pathan's son's dancing on his track 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

Entertainment
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
SRK praises chota pathaan
Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his “cutest fan,” Irfan Pathan’s son’s dancing on his track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from his latest release ‘Pathaan’.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter, where he shared a video of his toddler son dancing to the song, picturised on Deepika Padukone and SRK. The video begins with the toddler listening to the track on a mobile phone and then dancing to it.

“Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan to your list,” the cricketer wrote as he posted the video.

SRK re-shared the clip and wrote: “Yeh tumse zyaada talented niklaa.chota Pathaan,” he tweeted.

Take a look

‘Kantara’ makers Hombale Films announce start of work for…

Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in…

‘Pathaan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand. The fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana.

The film revolves around Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent, who works with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to take down Jim, a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus across India.

Also read: Massive set to be constructed for Salman-SRK action scene in ‘Tiger 3’

Jyotishree Kisan 186 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut warns him

Entertainment

Adah Sharma on banana diet for upcoming film ‘Commando 4’

Entertainment

Odisha Waives Off Entertainment Tax on Zwigato

Entertainment

Pathaan releases on Prime Video with unseen epic entry of Shah Rukh Khan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7