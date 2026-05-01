SRK, Deepika shooting for ‘King’ in South Africa, director Siddharth Anand requests fans not to circulate leaked pics from sets

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Mumbai: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently busy shooting for their film ‘King’ in South Africa.

Since Thursday evening, several leaked visuals from the set have surfaced online, showing Shah Rukh and Deepika holding each other’s hands.

The leaked visuals hinted that the team may be filming a song sequence in South Africa.

While the images from the sets have left many fans excited, several others feel that circulating them is not appropriate, as it could dampen the buzz and take away the element of surprise.

Director Siddharth Anand took to his X and shared a note requesting netizens not to share the film’s leaked photos.

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“REQUEST TO ALL THE FANS. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of KING. The team is working round the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen and for the assets to be revealed as the team of King originally intends to. Thank you for your love, support and cooperation. Shah Rukh Khan in & as KING,” the post read.

‘King’ will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.

The makers recently unveiled fresh visuals from ‘King’, showing Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action narrative. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in key roles.

(ANI)