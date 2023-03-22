Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Spotify removes Bollywood songs from music app, users upset

The audio streaming platform, Spotify, has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its app in India.

Entertainment
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Spotify (Credit: IANS/Getty Images)

The audio streaming platform, Spotify, has removed several Bollywood songs from its app in India. The songs that are missing from Spotify are mostly from the Indian music label Zee Music. Following the expiration of the previous agreement, the music app was forced to remove the entire catalogue of Bollywood songs from Zee Music Company after negotiations for a renewal of their licensing agreement failed.

According to a report on Billboard, the music app said in a statement, “Spotify and Zee Music have been unable to reach a licensing agreement. Throughout these negotiations, Spotify has tried to find creative ways to strike a deal with Zee Music and will continue our good faith negotiations in hopes of finding a mutually agreeable solution soon.”

The end result is that Bollywood music fans will not be able to listen to songs released by Zee Music on the audio-streaming platform. This includes the number one song on Spotify, Apna Banaa Le, along with other chartbusters, such as Malhaari from Bajirao Mastani, Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, Kalank, Maiyya Mainu from Jersey, Makhna from Drive, and Namo Namo from Kedarnath, to name a few.

Now several internet users have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction during this period. One user wrote, “is spotify beefing with bollywood why are they taking off almost all the songs what do they have against daaru desi and kala chashma.” Another user vented, “Nagada Sang Dhol and a whole litany of Bollywood songs were removed from Spotify and my week is ruined.”

Take a look

Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik confirms divorce with…

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ release date…

Jyotishree Kisan 177 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

