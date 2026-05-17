Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale: Gullu And Kaira crowned Winners

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Mumbai: MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 has finally come to an end, with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and his connection Kaira emerging as the winners of the reality show. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, the season premiered on January 9, 2026, and kept fans hooked till the grand finale.

The finale episode opened with a grand entry of former contestants and the top four finalist couples. Adding more drama to the night, Mischief Makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma introduced a special ‘Katghara’ segment, where finalists faced questions and controversies linked to their journey both inside and outside the villa.

Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Yuvaraj finished the competition as the fourth runners-up, while Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi secured third place.

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The top finalist couples of Splitsvilla 16 were:

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira

Yogesh and Ruru

Sorab and Niharika

Tayne and Soundharya

After an intense finale battle, Gullu and Kaira lifted the coveted Splitsvilla 16 trophy, becoming the most talked-about pair of the season.

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