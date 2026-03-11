Splitsvilla 16 Fame Sorab Bedi addresses rumors linking him with Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Mumbai: Splitsvilla 16 contestant Sorab Bedi has reacted to rumours suggesting he is dating Bollywood actor Malaika Arora after videos of them dancing together at a party circulated widely on social media.

Speculation about their relationship began after clips from a party showed the two posing together, hugging and dancing closely. The visuals quickly went viral, leading many online users to assume that the two might be romantically involved.

Responding to the buzz, Sorab Bedi clarified that he has known Malaika for years and that their bond is purely based on friendship. He explained that he first met the actor during his early modeling days when he used to attend events and fashion shows. At the time, Malaika was closely connected with people who organized modeling assignments, which led to their introduction and eventual friendship. According to Bedi, both of them often attended the same social gatherings and parties over the years.

He also pointed out that photos and videos of them together had been shared earlier as well. However, those posts did not attract attention at the time because he was not widely recognized. Bedi said that now that he has gained popularity after appearing on Splitsvilla 16, older dynamics between friends are being interpreted differently by the public.

The reality TV personality also shared that he was introduced to Malaika through mutual friends from the modeling circuit, including actors Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta, who had supported him during the early stage of his career. Through their social circle, he began attending parties where Malaika was also present, which gradually developed into a friendly bond.

Bedi expressed disappointment over the assumptions being made about their equation and emphasized that there is no romantic relationship between them. He also urged people to be more responsible while commenting on someone’s personal life, noting that speculation can affect individuals emotionally.

The clarification comes after a video from a celebration at Malaika Arora’s newly opened restaurant in Mumbai gained traction online. The clip showed the duo enjoying the party and dancing together, which further fueled gossip about their relationship. Sorab had also shared photos from the event on social media while congratulating Malaika on the launch of her new venture.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora has previously been linked with several personalities. Earlier reports suggested that she was seen with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta at a concert and on multiple occasions, sparking speculation about a possible relationship. A photo of the two from Rome had also circulated online earlier this year, leading to further rumors.

Before that, Malaika had publicly acknowledged her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, which had been widely discussed in the entertainment industry. However, she has not made any public comments regarding the recent rumors involving Harsh Mehta.

With Sorab Bedi now addressing the viral party videos and clarifying the nature of their friendship, the speculation surrounding his alleged relationship with Malaika Arora appears to have been put to rest.

