Spirit producer, Sandeep Reddy Vanga announces film’s release date on Instagram

Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer film ‘Spirit’ release date has been officially announced by the maker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Instagram. In the post he revealed that the movie will hit the theatres on March 5, 2027.

First date related announcement was made few weeks ago and a fresh announcement has also been made to mark the 365 days countdown of the film on Thursday.

This film is directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the cast and crew list includes Prabhas, Tripti Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, Kanchana, Aishwarya Desai.

It is being said that Prakash Raj may no longer be part of the project but there are no official confirmation yet. Tripti Dimri, Bollywood actress is going to be seen as the main female lead in the film after Deepika Padukone’s exit.

The film is a Telugu, cop drama, action, thriller with a story of a brutal but honest cop goes on a mission to catch criminals. It is being filmed in Mexico. The producer companies includes Bhadrakali Pictures, People Media Factory and T-Series Films.

