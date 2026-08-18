spider-man: brand new day box office collection day 19

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Mumbai: Spider-man’s fourth installment ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is getting great response from the audience and has earned good number at the box office collection.

The latest installment of Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise has earned Rs 2.00 crore net in India on its 19th day across 3,334 shows at the theatres. It takes the gross collection to Rs 560.82 crore and net India collection to Rs 469.05 crore.

The movie in India is being shown in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It earned the most in English and second best in Hindi language. It has collected Rs 1.10 crore and 0.80 crore respectively.

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Coming to the worldwide collection, the film has reportedly earned Rs 159 billion on 14th day. This collection makes the film the second fastest movie to reach this collection and stands one step back of Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie also marks Holland’s first return as Spider-Man since the massive success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021.