Sonu Sood’s Shiva devotion video wins hearts online

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Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood recently became the talk of social media due to his recent spiritual clip dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the video that spread like wildfire on the internet, Sonu Sood can be seen praying peacefully and wholeheartedly to Lord Shiva. Shortly after being shared, the video became widely popular on social media platforms as viewers showered love and praised his devotional nature.

The video got over lakhs of views and more than 150k likes.

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While many users commented “Har Har Mahadev,” others admired the simplicity and tranquility that exuded from the clip, calling the video a source of peace in the never-ending stream of content on social media.

It is already well known that Sonu Sood has maintained a very close rapport with his followers, and even his charitable acts have been widely loved.

This time, however, Sonu Sood treated his followers to a rather different look that went beyond his humanitarian endeavors and acting persona.

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